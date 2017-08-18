

INTERNATIONAL. A high proportion of banking and finance firms say that making long-term plans in their business has been made more difficult as a result of Brexit, according to the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS).

A survey of 2,111 supply chain managers across all sectors also found that 32% of UK businesses who work with suppliers on the continent are actively looking for alternative suppliers based in the UK. The banking and finance sector posted a higher response at 36%.

The longer-term impact is bad news for suppliers to the sector as 36% of respondents said that input costs for the sector would have to be negotiated lower. In addition, 29% of respondents were concerned about free movement of people and 25% felt UK negotiators lacked the necessary skills for Brexit discussions.

For the full banking and finance, global and other sector results download: The Brexit Storm – How procurement and supply chain professionals are tackling the issues.

Due to major interest in the survey at launch, a fuller report was produced at a later date with more detail.

About the survey

These findings were drawn from a survey of 2,111 supply chain managers from across the globe who were asked on their views and reactions towards Brexit. The survey comprised of 12 questions and ran from 31st March to 18th April 2017. The survey included 904 UK businesses with European supply chains and 117 European businesses with UK supply chains.