UAE. The number 1 property portal in the UAE, Bayut.com, has confirmed that the UAE estate market has witnessed a balancing act in the first half of 2017; despite both sale and rental prices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi having experienced a small dip, the market still represents a rich ground for investors looking for strong returns.

The CEO of Bayut.com, Haider Ali Khan, stated that: “We at Bayut have always been data focused and our aim is to be at the forefront of assessing the market trends based on the properties being listed by the real estate brokerage community.”

Khan followed that with: “Over the past years, the market has gradually matured, and as this progression has taken place, investors need more credible information regarding the housing market, and we are working diligently in doing our part by presenting the information.”

The report reveals that the most popular communities in Dubai for rent in H1 2017 were Dubai Marina, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Jumeirah Village Circle. In Abu Dhabi, the most sought-after areas for rent were Al Reem Island, Khalifa City, and Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

The most searched areas in both emirates, for buying property in H1 2017 were the traditionally in-demand areas, such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Al Reem Island, but also smaller family-friendly suburban areas like Arabian Ranches and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Bayut.com’s H1 report focuses on the performance of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in both sales and rent categories.

Dubai

Compared to H2 2016, average rents have dropped by 10.4%, and average property sale prices have declined by 7%. The decrease from both sides of the real estate market indicates that the average return on investment (ROI) has remained stable (4.7%) while the market itself has become increasingly accessible for buyers.

RENTING IN DUBAI

The report from Bayut.com states that by the end of H1 2017 the average rent prices in Dubai have decreased across all property types. For example, the average rent for a 3-bed villa has dropped by 7.6% while the average rent for a 1-bed apartment has declined by 6.1%. The only stable property type in Dubai’s rental market throughout H1 were studio apartments which saw a nearly imperceptible dip of 0.1%.

BUYING IN DUBAI

The average property prices in H1 2017 marked a 7% decrease compared to H2 2016. However, as both the rental and sales markets are exhibiting a downward trend, the average ROI in Dubai has remained relatively consistent at 4.7%, compared to 4.9% at the end of 2016.

The most popular areas to buy in Dubai have had a downward price adjustment. While average property prices in Downtown Dubai have decreased by 6.6%, Dubai Silicon Oasis has seen a decline 4.9%.

Abu Dhabi

The market report for Abu Dhabi H1 2017 has experienced a similar trend to that of Dubai as both rent and property price averages have experienced a decline. The data Bayut.com has gathered is in line with the overall market predictions and trends that anticipated a price fall in Abu Dhabi in 2017.

Renting in Abu Dhabi

Compared to the last half of 2016, average rent prices in the capital have decreased by 6.3% in H1 2017, across all property types. Studio apartment average rents dipped 4.3%, from AED 51,184 at the end of 2016 to AED 48,483 now. Similarly, rents for Abu Dhabi villas adjusted downward. For example, renting a 4-bedroom villa became 7.7% cheaper on average.

More specifically, decreases were marked on average rents in Al Muroor (10.7%) and Mohammed Bin Zayed City (16.2%) and other popular areas. However, renters in Khalifa City should note this area is not on trend; average rents in Khalifa City have increased by 3.4% in H1 2017.

Buying in Abu Dhabi

Bayut.com states that the average property prices in Abu Dhabi have also decreased with declines limited to lower single digit percentages, however, studio apartments in Abu Dhabi have not been subject to the same fall in prices as its larger counterparts (average studio property prices have increased by 2.2%).

Despite a drop in prices, the average ROI in Abu Dhabi still stays strong (5% on average).

H2 2017 forecast

Despite a decline in property prices, the decrease in rental prices has kept the ROI consistently stable. Thus, it is currently more accessible for buyers to invest in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi than ever before.

Finally, Bayut.com’s report agrees with the predictions of most industry experts that we should expect a rise in both property prices and rents over the ensuing years due to the continued investment in infrastructure, diversification of the economy, and the Expo 2020 being around the corner.

Photo Caption: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut.com