SAUDI ARABIA. Ashridge Executive Education says the region’s healthcare issues like diabetes can be tackled better by giving leadership training and power to those at the frontline of diabetes care, like nurses, doctors, clinicians, consultants and dieticians and bringing them together for voluntary leadership roles and given the leadership development to make change happen.

According to Rory Hendrikz, Director of Ashridge Middle East, “We have been part of award winning leadership initiatives in the UK to tackle public health issues by bringing together health professionals to address serious failings and complex challenges in delivering diabetes healthcare. We can apply the same principles in the region to empower healthcare professionals to address issues like diabetes and obesity which are affecting many people in countries like Saudi Arabia.”

Ashridge Executive Education and Diabetes UK, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk were recently awarded Gold at the prestigious 2017 European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Excellence in Practice Awards.

This was for the Diabetes UK Clinical Champions initiative, which launched in 2014 and is in its 4th year, is an innovative change program which is tackling the UK’s diabetes crisis by empowering and supporting health professionals in delivering diabetes healthcare.

By creating a new role of Clinical Champion and giving power to those at the frontline of diabetes care, the program sees healthcare professionals stepping into voluntary leadership roles regardless of formal position or personal gain and given the authority, leadership development and practical hands-on support to tackle the issues.

The initiative delivers multiple examples of directly-correlated change including:

• improving inpatient safety

• reducing variability in the quality of care

• empowering/enabling patients to control their diabetes

• preventing serious complications

Speaking on behalf of EFMD, Senior Adviser Jan Ginneberge commented “this initiative supports participants to maximise their own return-on-efforts and be true champions for the cause well beyond their own direct working environment, including impacting national policy.”

Seeing off tough competition from around the globe, the EFMD gold award recognises the initiative’s inventiveness, partnership approach and the outstanding impact not only on the lives of people living with diabetes but also the wider world of diabetes policy-making, commissioning, public engagement and education.

This is the fourth time in as many years that Ashridge has been awarded the top slot at the EFMD Awards.

Bjorn Bengtsson, President, Ashridge Executive Education commented: “This is another fantastic result for our team, demonstrating our belief and commitment to pushing forward the boundaries of leadership and organization development, along with our focus on making a difference where it really matters.”

Photo Caption: Rory Hendrikz, Director of Ashridge Middle East (File photo)

