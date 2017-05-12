SAUDI ARABIA. The Saudi Tax Authority has published Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its website announcing it will introduce VAT as of 1 January 2018. The Bahrain Ministry of Finance earlier this year confirmed that Bahrain has also signed the GCC VAT Treaty.

To help equip businesses and keep clients abreast of all Value Added Tax (VAT) developments in the GCC following the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recent publishing of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) VAT Treaty, Deloitte is hosting a VAT academy in KSA and Bahrain in May 2017.

“The key question for businesses right now is how long will it take my business to get ready? If businesses have not already started, now is the time for them to start preparing and analyzing in detail what the implications of VAT implementation are,” explains Nauman Ahmed, Partner and Middle East Tax leader at Deloitte.

"The VAT Academy in KSA will be held on the 21st of May in Jeddah and 22nd of May in Riyadh. The VAT Academy for Bahrain, which will cover the Eastern province of Saudi Arabia, will be held on the 23rd of May.

“The Deloitte VAT Academy is designed for legal, tax and finance experts who want to have a better understanding from experts on the VAT legal framework. The course is aimed at analyzing the VAT framework and look further at the detailed consequences of the framework for a KSA and Bahraini business in its domestic dealings, and its business within the GCC and the wider world,” explains Justin Whitehouse, Middle East Indirect Tax leader at Deloitte.

Photo Caption: Nauman Ahmed, Partner and Middle East Tax leader at Deloitte.

