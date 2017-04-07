SAUDI ARABIA. In line with Saudi Vision 2030 to equip young Saudi men and women for future careers, Deloitte collaborated with the University of Business and Technology (UBT) in Saudi Arabia, on creating a program to bring professional and technical skills to university students and support their employment prospects, personal growth and leadership development.



The Deloitte and UBT collaboration includes a range of educational and training events and activities. As part of the initiative, Deloitte is sponsoring UBT’s accounting clubs on both the men and women campuses to develop auditing and accounting skills of young Saudi’s.

Deloitte is also running awareness meetings and workshops on a range of topics such as career guidance, and auditors, tax and advisory consulting careers.



“We value the UBT partnership as it is integral to Deloitte’s commitment and strategy to develop the professional skills of young Saudi men and women even before they go into the market,” commented Mazen Al Omari, Partner and Nationalization Leader, Deloitte Saudi Arabia.

“Our Saudi and expatriate employees also undergo extensive on the job training, classroom led and eLearning development programs in Saudi Arabia, in the region and across the world. We prepare them and support them for professional certification like the SOCPA qualification but also for many others according to their interests and career aspirations. Our global Deloitte University methodology and campuses are not only actual learning hubs but the methodology drives all our professional and leadership training offered in the Kingdom,” added Mazen.



“We are pleased to have collaborated with Deloitte on this program as it will support our students’ personal and professional development and employability skills. We hope that this collaboration will encourage other private sector organizations to follow suit” commented Dr. Lulwa AlMutlaq, Vice Rector of Sari Campus, UBT.



“As the largest professional services organization in the world, Deloitte will continue to play its part in the long term economic success of Saudi Arabia through talent development and serving our clients and the markets with world class quality and offerings to help them navigate market challenges and grow and prosper,” commented Robert O’Hanlon, Deloitte Practice Leader, Saudi Arabia.

“Through our wide-ranging initiatives, including the UBT partnership, we are not only committed to contributing towards the government’s target of 75% of the private sector workforce being Saudi nationals, but we are also as committed to developing careers for Saudi youths whether they join our firm and profession or work in other sectors in the market”.





About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients.

Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk management, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. With a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories, Deloitte brings world-class capabilities and high-quality service to clients, delivering the insights they need to address their most complex business challenges. Deloitte’s more than 220,000 professionals are committed to making an impact that matters.



About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.):

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) is a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) and is a leading professional services firm established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926.

Deloitte provides audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory services through 26 offices in 15 countries with more than 3,300 partners, directors and staff. It is a Tier 1 Tax advisor in the GCC region since 2010 (according to the International Tax Review World Tax Rankings). It has also received numerous awards in the last few years which include best employer in the Middle East, best consulting firm, the Middle East Training & Development Excellence Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), as well as the best CSR integrated organization.