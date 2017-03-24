UAE. New research by DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) reveals that just under half (42%) of UK businesses have more appetite for overseas expansion in the post-Brexit and Trump administration era

Amongst the top reasons for eyeing overseas expansion, include: emerging markets becoming increasingly attractive (63%), business need for a global presence (47%), availability and wealth of overseas talent (44%), too much uncertainty in the markets and the UK no longer being an attractive option (36%).

Out of the UK businesses open to expanding into overseas markets, 40% would consider the Middle East and 75% would consider Dubai as a location to expand into.

And amongst the UK businesses that are still hesitant about overseas expansion, 34% say it is because their business is not applicable for an overseas market, however certain features could make it more attractive for them to consider overseas business expansion. For 43% of UK businesses, tax free incentives would make it more attractive to expand into overseas markets, and for 29%, the ease at which they can arrange paperwork (trade license, visas, office space) would help them consider an overseas expansion.