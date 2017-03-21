New report underscores the UAE's emergence as a hub for entrepreneurs and startups
Source: ME NewsWire , Author: Posted by BI-ME staff
Posted: Tue March 21, 2017 11:14 am

UAE--(BUSINESS WIRE/ME NewsWire)-- The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council and the Trade and Commercial Office of the U.A.E. Embassy in Washington, D.C. have released a groundbreaking report titled “The Entrepreneurial Emirates: The U.A.E.’s Startup Ecosystem and Opportunities for U.S. Investors.”

The first-of-its kind report details how the U.A.E. has long served as a magnet for regional entrepreneurs who are seeking to start or scale businesses. This is particularly true for businesses in the e-commerce sector, where the country has given rise to blockbuster successes such as Souq.com.

This trend shows no signs of abating. The U.A.E. provides startups with a business-friendly environment with low taxes and relatively favorable regulations. The country also offers strong government backing of SMEs as well as numerous co-working spaces, incubators, accelerators, training programs, and networking opportunities to get new businesses off the ground. In addition, it presents avenues to raise capital from a large and growing number of venture capital firms, private equity firms, and angel investors.

“There has never been a better time for startups to establish operations and investors to access deal flow in the U.A.E.,” according to U.A.E. Commercial Counselor Saud Al Nowais.

According to Al Nowais, enterprising U.S. investors looking to enter this space will find numerous startups that are set up to succeed by strong underlying economic currents and a supportive ecosystem. They will also find a demand for venture capital and attractive valuations for promising ventures.

Finally, they will enjoy a business-friendly environment in which to establish operations, forge investment partnerships, and access intriguing opportunities in the wider Middle East Africa South Asia (MEASA) region.

U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council President Danny Sebright notes, “These opportunities are only increasing as attitudes and philosophies toward venture capital rapidly shift for the better and as legal and business reforms accelerate in the U.A.E. and the wider Gulf region.”

A complete copy of the “Entrepreneurial Emirates” report can be found here.

Additional information can also be found at a new website, www.investuae.com, which provides a high-level overview of the benefits the U.A.E. provides both startups and investors.

Photo: File photo

 

MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS COMMENT & ANALYSIS

date:Posted: March 31, 2017
UAE. Structural shifts towards sustainability, innovation and technology will define the industrial landscape of the future.
date:Posted: March 30, 2017
UAE. The region witnessed a record year in sovereign bond issuance eclipsing a sluggish IPO performance, according to PwC's Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services team.
date:Posted: March 27, 2017
UAE. PwC issues new report jointly with the Global Manufacturing & Industrialisation Summit; The report outlines a roadmap for CIOs to manage the transformation of industrial companies to successfully adopt IIoT; Devising a digital strategy is key for manufacturers
dhgate