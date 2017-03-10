UAE. The 23rd edition of CABSAT – the leading platform for broadcast, production, content delivery, digital media and satellite sectors across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) – will continue to focus on disruptive innovation and monetisation opportunities across the MENA film and audio entertainment media market.

CABSAT 2017 welcomes thousands of regional and international visitors involved in the creation, management, distribution and monetisation of content to explore pioneering products, technologies and regional investment avenues from March 21 to March 23 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The tailored event is an opportunity for industry professionals to test, use and experience the latest equipment in the broadcast, satellite communication, content delivery and electronic media industries.

The global media sector has witnessed a dramatic shake-up over the past decade with the adoption of Over-The-Top (OTT) distribution and multi-device consumption. Despite this market disruption the demand for filmed content continues to grow with the value of the global entertainment and media market rising from USD 1.72 trillion in 2015 to USD 2.14 trillion by 2020[1].

Considered to be one of the fastest growing regions in the world for Media and Entertainment at 11% CAGR versus the global rate of 5%, the MEASA region is witnessing a dramatic increase in spend driven by an audience with an appetite for the latest and hottest content.

For 2017 CABSAT, the show’s agenda is packed with industry-tailored features lead by top experts in their sectors. The Content Congress - the Middle East and Africa’s leading broadcast congress - returns for the fourth year delivering practical case studies and industry trends for the broadcast, and digital media communities with top speakers from 20th Century Fox, MBC, Discovery, Iflix, Starzplay.

“The way viewers consume media is evolving, and business across the region continues to grow,” said Axon’s CEO Jan Eveleens. “We have found over the many years we have exhibited at CABSAT, that the event is an ideal platform to unveil our new solutions to the region. Additionally, at this year’s CABSAT, we will be celebrating our 30th anniversary. CABSAT is an excellent opportunity to gather with our customers to thank them for their support for so many years.”

In an expansion of CABSAT’s broadcast-related satellite profile, the co-located SATEXPO will deliver all satellite communication solutions and technologies to the MENA region. The event will cover applications for all satellite communications, earth observation, satellite imagery, hybrid network technologies, mobile satellite services and security, and space.

Held on March 21, SATEXPO will also feature a dedicated Congress bringing together industry experts from the UAE Space Agency, Virgin Galactic, BBC and Al Jazeera. The programme will cover new and existing commercial challenges and opportunities in the MENA region’s vertical satellite markets, delivered by leading global and regional industry architects, strategists, investors and governments across government and military, maritime and aviation, business enterprise and space, telecommunications as well as broadcast and satellite TV.

The GVF Satellite Hub Summit will once again return to CABSAT, supported by the Global VSAT Forum. The summit brings to the table industry leaders to discuss the latest in technological advancements in the satellite industry.

CABSAT will also be the home to the Content Delivery Hub, an annual platform focused on OTT & IPTV technologies that facilitate the delivery of video or digital content via internet protocol and purpose built platforms for ‘anytime, anywhere’ consumption.

“CABSAT provides the international media community and its investors a unique opportunity to network with distributors, production companies, key broadcasters, content vendors and content creators that are working to expand and innovate in the satellite and broadcast industry in the region. Additionally, the show is the premiere platform in the region for industry experts to provide key insights into upcoming trends and strategies that will undoubtedly strengthen corporate strategy and identify untapped sales channels,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Events & Exhibitions Management, DWTC.

“Each year our exhibitors and visitors bring the latest in industry knowledge, product innovations and regional investment sources to this ever-changing and expanding market.”

CABSAT continues to be the foremost platform for the broadcast, production, content delivery, digital media and satellite industries, and the hub for buyers, sellers and experts across the region. CABSAT 2017 will run from March 21 to March 23 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

For more information please visit www.cabsat.com.

Photo Caption: File photo

[1] PwC, E&M Outlook