SAUDI ARABIA. Deloitte recently hosted business leaders in its annual seminar on global and Saudi Arabian tax and zakat updates impacting businesses in Saudi Arabian.

The seminar ran in Riyadh Jeddah and Al-Khobar, and aimed at sharing and discussing in depth the tax landscape shaping the current and future strategies and to profitability of companies operating in Saudi Arabia. The seminars were attended by over 350 representatives from various organizations operating both globally and in Saudi Arabia.

The seminars discussed the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the region, along with other updates relating to the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (“BEPS”) concept currently being discussed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (“OECD”) for development of country-by-country reporting frameworks.

Other important topics covered by the Deloitte seminars included updates to the Saudi corporate income tax law, developments in the practices of General Authority of Zakat & Tax (GAZT) including introduction of online portal titled “ERAD” for filings, discussions on zakat regulations, withholding tax law and related updates including various clarifications and circulars issued by the GAZT.

“With the possible introduction of VAT by 2018 in most of the countries of GCC region, it is a critical time for entities and other organizations across the region to take into account the impacts and other changes that will accompany this introduction,” explains Nauman Ahmed, Partner and Middle East Tax leader at Deloitte. “BEPS, Zakat regulations, and the introduction of ERAD are all game changers as the economies are adapting to the reality of fall in oil prices.”

The discussions were led by senior executives in Deloitte including Nauman Ahmed, Farhan Farouk, Senior Director, Tax, Deloitte Jeddah, George Campbell, Senior Manager, Indirect Tax, Deloitte Middle East, Adil Rao, Director of Transfer Pricing, Deloitte Middle East and Sajjadullah Khan, Tax Senior Manager, Deloitte Jeddah.

“It is now more important than ever that businesses operating in Saudi Arabia understand the impact the changing global landscape of taxation would have on future operations as they need to plan ahead to maintain their profitability,” concluded Ahmed.

Photo Caption: Nauman Ahmed, Partner and Middle East Tax leader at Deloitte.

