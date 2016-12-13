UAE. Leila Hoteit, Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was honoured as the Businesswoman of the Year at the Arab Woman Awards UAE 2016.

The awards ceremony, which aims to provide a culturally accepted platform to raise awareness about the significant achievements of Arab women across the GCC, was held at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa on Saturday, December 10th 2016.

“With an increased spotlight on the critical role of women in business in the UAE and beyond, I am immensely honored to be a part of the Arab Woman Awards as businesswoman of the year,” said Hoteit. “As a partner in a leading management consulting firm, I have the opportunity to work across a number of sectors and am encouraged by the progress for women in business.

"Further, my work in the education sector has shown me just how important girls are for the future. All of us here today have an important role to play as advocates, role models, influencers and innovators, and while there is still work to do, I look forward to the future.”

