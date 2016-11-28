UAE. Historically, analysis on transactions was only conducted for ready transactions, leaving out the crucial off plan segment, which accounts for half of overall transactional activity. However, recent data released has helped decipher the holistic movement of transactional activity in Dubai real estate market.

An analysis of the 'ready' and 'off-plan' transactional activity reveals that both markets account for equal weightages in the number of overall transactions.

A segmentation analysis of both the 'ready' and 'off-plan' market reveals that the ratio of sales between vertical and horizontal living remains constant. However, in the off plan market, in 2016, there has been an even greater shift towards the apartment space, indicating investor preference for lower ticket items, i.e. affordable housing.

In addition, a geographical analysis reveals the ready market is dominated by developments in Sheik Zayed corridor, whereas the off plan space has been skewed towards the rapidly developing Muhammad bin Zayed area. As these communities move towards completion, there will be a tilt towards end user preferences towards this part of Dubai, which is where the bulk of affordable housing supply is coming.

To read the full report click here

