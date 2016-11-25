KUWAIT. Speaking at the Public Speakers Series by the Kuwait Public Policy Center, Erik R. Peterson, partner & managing director, A.T. Kearney Global Business Policy Council (GBPC), encouraged GCC countries to actively pursue their transformation programs taking into consideration the new political situation in the U.S.

GBPC, the global think tank of A.T. Kearney is dedicated to help leaders anticipate and prepare for the future, especially in light of today’s world of disruptive change. The strategic briefing session provided business leaders and policy makers with a post-election perspective and discussed the impact of the U.S. elections on the Middle East’s policy agenda and the long-term outlook for the world’s largest economy.

The session was opened by H.E. Dr. Khaled Mahdi, Secretary-General, Supreme Council for Planning and Development.

In this opening remarks H.E. Dr. Mahdi said, “This event marks the kick-off to the Public Speakers Series by Kuwait Public Policy Center, which aims to tackle a set of critical policy-related issues for the development of the State of Kuwait. The first session led by Erik R. Peterson, partner & managing director – A.T. Kearney Global Business Policy Council provided a perspective on the future of U.S foreign policy and its implications on the region.”

Discussions at the briefing centered around the Council’s multi-year research initiative and national dialogue study of the United States entitled, ‘Amercia@250’ which focuses on America’s 250th birthday in the year 2026.

The premise of the study is: What kind of nation will America be on its 250th birthday and what can shape its future? Findings from the study provide a long-term scenario based on the implications of the election for U.S foreign policy in general and for the Middle East in particular.

Erik Peterson said, “Ten days ago, the American public spoke and declared the Republican nominee Donald Trump as their President. With this result and a change in political direction, one can expect a degree of uncertainty that will undoubtedly affect world economies. With the election last week, longstanding U.S political, economic and military stances can no longer be taken for granted. The political change in the U.S. comes at a time of revived geopolitical tensions, profound macroeconomic uncertainties and new social stress. This means that Gulf countries need to pursue their transformation programs in the context of a turbulent international environment.”

“With the change of government in Washington, defense alliances, trade relations, geopolitical ties with regional players, and energy policies could all change significantly. The challenge to Kuwait and the other GCC states is to leverage the change as it unfolds. Whether it’s a slight ripple or giant shockwaves, the global community can expect that whatever happens next in the U.S. will impact this region and the whole world,” Peterson concluded.

Photo Caption: Erik R. Peterson, partner & managing director, A.T. Kearney Global Business Policy Council (GBPC)

