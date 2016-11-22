UAE. A closer examination of price trends reveals that from its apartment peak prices are still down 13%, whereas city-wide villas are down 11%. However, if you measure price change from its lows, we can witness an uptick in apartment price action by 1.3% and villas by 1.6%.

A granular analysis of communities reveals that most have rebounded from their lows except for some of the high-end apartment areas such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Downtown. In fact, from the start of the year a few communities such as JLT, Sports City and Springs have inched higher.





Transactional activity analysis reveals that from the peak the number of transactions is down by 60% from the peak. However, from the start of the year activity is up 15% (Jan 2016 vs Oct 2016), while from its lows it has rebounded by 25% (Jul 2016 vs Oct 2016). We opine that part of the reason why transactional activity has reduced has been due to the rising incidence of mortgages.

A closer look into rental changes within areas reveals that several communities have had been a slight rebound from their lows implying that a bottoming out could be on the horizon for the entire market.

To read the full report click here.

