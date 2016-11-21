UAE. Egypt remains the star performer among its peers in the region rising 5% over last week and breaking the 11,000 level for the first time since 2008. The rise is backed by positive investor sentiment regarding the IMF support of much needed funding. Stocks continue to rise after the currency declined by more than 40% at the beginning of this month.

Saudi Arabia is also continuing its upward trend, with a 1.5% increase over the course of last week also backed by the positive outlook that investors have regarding a potential OPEC supply freeze/cut.

UAE markets followed their main peers in their positive mood with Dubai’s index rising by 1.1% followed by Abu Dhabi which witnessed a modest rise of 0.2% for the week, despite the news that the government is intending to continue with bank consolidation following the FGB and NBAD merger.

The potential mergers mentioned were ADCB merging with UNB and ADIB merging with Al-Hilal bank. Oil is back on track, trading just under USD47 on hopes of an OPEC supply cut at the next OPEC meet on November 30th. GCC and Egypt markets are expected to continue their positive trend this week with high volumes and carrying the momentum over from last week.

About Al Masah Capital

Al Masah Capital is one of the fastest growing alternative asset management and advisory firms focused on the MENA and SEA regions. Established in 2010 Al Masah Capital provides tailored solutions to a broad investor base, offering private equity advisory (across Healthcare, Education, Food & Beverages, Logistics and other consumer driven sectors), asset management, corporate and real estate advisory as well as public market research services.

With operations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore, Al Masah advises qualifying investors on growth opportunities in 13 focus markets in MENA and South East Asia.