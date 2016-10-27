UAE. The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) today announced the launch of the first ever CIMA Corporate Business Challenge in the UAE.

Designed for business and finance professionals, this unique leadership program aims to identify key strengths and enhance business competencies, performance and finance skills of the participants.

Key topics covered under the Challenge include integrated approach to business management, long-term planning, financial reporting and analysis, budgeting and decision making.

To participate, candidates need to have relevant business experience. The Challenge is carried out with a team of 4 members, where each team receives a case study that they need to analyse, solve and present to a panel of senior industry officials who will choose the programme winners.

All the participating teams will then go through a workshop and assessment programme towards achieving their global certification and title in CIMA Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting. The Challenge priced at USD 2,397 includes a number of practical sessions that supports critical thinking and decision-making which candidates can apply in any business environment.

Geetu Ahuja, Head of Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, CIMA said: “We identified a need in the market for working executives aspiring towards leadership profiles who could benefit from a challenging, exciting and a concise training programme where they could brush-up on the basics and upskill themselves to be more relevant in today’s competitive business environment. We have addressed this need promptly by hosting the CIMA Corporate Business Challenge initiative. The response we received has been phenomenal and we hope candidates can add value to their organisations and make a positive impact through our workshops.”

To learn more about the CIMA Corporate Business Challenge, please email middleeast@cimaglobal.com or call +971 4 368 9432

Photo caption: Geetu Ahuja, Head of Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, CIMA

About The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), founded in 1919, is the world’s leading and largest professional body of management accountants, with over 229,000 members and students operating in 176 countries, working at the heart of business. CIMA members and students work in industry, commerce, the public sector and not-for-profit organisations.

CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research, constantly updating its qualification, professional experience requirements and continuing professional development to ensure it remains the employers’ choice when recruiting financially-trained business leaders.

Professionalism and ethics are at the core of CIMA’s activities with every member and student bound by robust standards so that integrity, expertise and vision are brought together.

CIMA has formed a joint venture with the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to establish the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation. CGMA is the global quality standard that further elevates the profession of management accounting. The designation recognises the most talented and committed management accountants with the discipline and skill to drive strong business performance.

CIMA is proud to be the first professional accounting body to offer a truly global product in the fast-moving area of Islamic Finance.