UAE. EY MENA announces the launch of EY Growth Solutions – a new business model of innovative on-demand solutions, offering companies access to subscription services with inbuilt flexibility, standardization and competitive pricing.

Gerard Gallagher, MENA Advisory Leader , EY, says: “Companies in the region are impacted by new taxes like VAT, digital innovations and changing customer demand. There is now a strong need especially among mid-sized organizations for quick and specific solutions to issues that depend on technology enabled platforms, analytics and mining of empirical data.

"Our global insights and the experience we’ve gained supporting the growth journeys of many organizations around the world means we are uniquely placed to help these businesses to super charge their growth plans.”

Speaking on some of the offerings, Sa’ed Gossous, EY MENA Growth Solutions Leader, says: “Organizations in the GCC are concerned about the ability to cope with the implementation of VAT. EY Growth Solutions can help them assess their readiness using predefined metrics, offer prescriptive advice and help with their growth journey.

"Our solutions also include social media intelligence. Companies are very interested in understanding consumer behaviour on social media platforms. Our analytics tools use EY’s global IP can offer insights and solutions on what it takes to make them brand ambassadors and not just end-users.”

Digital-led platform

EY Growth Solutions are available on a digital platform where companies can directly select the solutions depending on their business needs. The on-demand solutions leverage EY’s global IP, alliances, and digital know-how based on extensive research which examined the growth journeys of hundreds of companies around the globe, ranging from start-ups to leading businesses, as well as in-depth conversations with business leaders.

Sa’ed concludes : “We have been recognized for being the GCC’s leader for delivering business transformation. Our legacy of more than 90 years has given us an inside view of the many disruptive changes in the region. The objective was not only to help companies transform but also innovate in the way services are packaged and delivered because the needs of the market have changed dramatically. The EY Growth Solutions platform is ideal for organizations that have business needs that are ongoing, regular and are almost similar in nature but need data based insights to address them.”

Photo Caption: Gerard Gallagher, MENA Advisory Leader

