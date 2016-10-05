UAE. Growth of the UAE’s non-oil private sector eased in September, with business conditions improving at the weakest pace since June. The sector’s slowdown was largely reflective of a subdued expansion in new work – the latest rise was the least marked in over six years.

Job creation was also modest. That said, both output and purchasing rose sharply, suggesting that firms remain confident about the near-term outlook. On the price front, competitive pressures led to lower purchase costs and output charges. The fall in the former ended a 17-month period of inflation.

The survey, sponsored by Emirates NBD and produced by IHS Markit, contains original data collected from a monthly survey of business conditions in the UAE non-oil private sector.

Commenting on the Emirates NBD UAE PMITM, Khatija Haque, Head of MENA Research at Emirates NBD, said: “The sharp slowdown in new order growth last month appears to be due to weaker demand from external markets rather than soft domestic demand. Growth in output and purchasing activity remained strong. Overall, the PMI data points to a faster rate of expansion in the UAE’s non-oil private sector in Q3 2016, compared to Q2.”

Key Findings

- Growth of new business eases sharply amid record drop in exports

- Both output and employment rise at similar rates to August

- Purchase costs fall for first time in 18 months

The headline seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) – a composite indicator designed to give an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy – slipped closer to the 50.0 no-change mark for the second month running in September.

Down from 54.7 in August, the latest reading of 54.1 was still consistent with a solid improvement in business conditions. It was also broadly in line with the average so far this year (53.8), albeit noticeably lower than 2014 (58.1) and 2015 (56.0) trends.

Higher output remained a key driver of growth of the sector as a whole during September. The rate of expansion was marked and only slightly slower than seen in the previous two months. Activity was reportedly bolstered by new projects and new client wins.

That said, whereas output continued to rise sharply, growth of new business eased substantially. In fact, the latest increase was the slowest since June 2010. There were some reports of weaker market conditions, although these were outweighed by mentions of improving demand. Data highlighted new export work as an area of concern. The amount of new business from abroad fell for the third straight month, and at a survey-record pace.

Despite the slowdown in growth of total new work, purchasing activity rose more quickly in September. Panellists indicated that higher input buying was to cater for both new and ongoing projects. Subsequently, stocks of purchases also increased sharply. In fact, the rate of inventory building was at a record high.

Hiring was comparatively modest at the end of the third quarter, continuing the trend seen throughout much of 2016 to date. A lack of meaningful workforce growth was partly behind another rise in work outstanding. The rate of accumulation accelerated, with some firms blaming the time-consuming nature of ongoing projects.

Meanwhile, total input costs decreased for the first time in a year-and-a-half thanks to only the third decline in purchase prices since the series began in August 2009. Charges also dropped, extending the current downward sequence to 11 months. Anecdotal evidence highlighted competitive pressures leading to the falls, as both companies and suppliers sought to attract new business.

About The Emirates NBD UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index

The Emirates NBD UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in approximately 400 private sector companies, which have been carefully selected to accurately represent the true structure of the United Arab Emirates non-oil economy, including manufacturing, services, construction and retail.

The panel is stratified by Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) group, based on industry contribution to GDP. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month based on data collected mid-month. For each of the indicators the ‘Report’ shows the percentage reporting each response, the net difference between the number of higher/better responses and lower/worse responses, and the ‘diffusion’ index. This index is the sum of the positive responses plus a half of those responding ‘the same’.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) is a composite index based on five of the individual indexes with the following weights: New Orders - 0.3, Output - 0.25, Employment - 0.2, Suppliers’ Delivery Times - 0.15, Stock of Items Purchased - 0.1, with the Delivery Times index inverted so that it moves in a comparable direction.

Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change. An index reading above 50 indicates an overall increase in that variable, below 50 an overall decrease. Markit do not revise underlying survey data after first publication, but seasonal adjustment factors may be revised from time to time as appropriate which will affect the seasonally adjusted data series.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD is a leading banking Group in the region. As at 30th June 2016, total assets were AED 425.8 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 116 Billion). The Group has a significant retail banking franchise in the UAE and is a key participant in the global digital banking industry, with over 90 per cent of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches.

The bank currently has more than 220 branches and over 955 ATMs and CDMs in the UAE and overseas and a large social media following, being the only bank in the Middle East ranked among the top 20 in the ‘Power 100 Social Media Rankings’, compiled by The Financial Brand. It is a major player in the UAE corporate and retail banking arena and has strong Islamic Banking, Global Markets & Treasury, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Brokerage operations. Ratings agency Moody’s recently upgraded the bank’s long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings to A3 and its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba1. In addition to the bank's strong funding and liquidity profile, the upgrade reflected the bank's improved loan quality, and its higher loss-absorption buffers.

The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and representative offices in India, China and Indonesia.

The Group is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development initiatives and of the various educational, environmental, cultural, charity and community welfare establishments.

For more information, please visit: www.emiratesnbd.com

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise to forge solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.