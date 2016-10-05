UAE. Mean reversion is a theory that suggests that trends and prices eventually revert towards their historical averages. This phenomenon has been widely used as a statistical tool to analyze market conditions and predict price movements.

Prices tend to gravitate towards their mean (rolling 12 month average) over time after prices have deviated from their historical averages. A historical look into US and UAE equity market reveals that prices have reverted to their 12 month rolling averages over the last 10 years.

Real Estate prices, similarly to equities, demonstrate a mean reverting behavior. A technical analysis of the Dubai real estate market reveals that a bull rally is on the horizon as prices rise above their historical 12 month average.

The above graph illustrates the times in the Dubai real estate market when prices have crossed over their rolling averages. In both instances (2008 and 2014) when the correction began, prices fell below their rolling averages.

In the current cycle we can witness that prices have risen close to its rolling average indicating that an upward trend is on the horizon. This trend is already underway across communities, and is a trend that we opine will continue.

To read the full report click here

About REIDIN

REIDIN is the leading real estate information company focusing on emerging markets. REIDIN offers intelligent and user-friendly online information solutions helping professionals access relevant data and information in a timely and cost effective basis.

About Unitas

Unitas believes in in-depth planning and discipline as a mechanism to identify and exploit market discrepancy and capitalize on diversified revenue streams. The purpose of Unitas is to manage, direct, and create wealth for our clients.

