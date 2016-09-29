UAE. Apple® and Deloitte just announced a partnership to help companies quickly and easily transform the way they work by maximizing the power, ease-of-use, and security the iOS platform brings to the workplace through iPhone® and iPad®.

As part of the joint effort, Deloitte is creating a first-of-its-kind Apple practice with over 5,000 strategic advisors who are solely focused on helping businesses change the way they work across their entire enterprise, from customer-facing functions such as retail, field services, and recruiting, to R&D, inventory management, and back-office systems.

Apple and Deloitte will also collaborate on the development of a new service offering from Deloitte Consulting called EnterpriseNext, designed to help clients fully take advantage of the iOS ecosystem of hardware, software, and services in the workplace. The new offering will help customers discover the highest impact possibilities within their industries and quickly develop custom solutions through rapid prototyping.

“We know that iOS is the best mobile platform for business because we’ve experienced the benefit ourselves with over 100,000 iOS devices in use by Deloitte’s workforce, running 75 custom apps,” said Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte Global.

“Our dedicated Apple practice will give global businesses the expertise and resources they need to empower their mobile workforce to take advantage of the powerful ecosystem iOS, iPhone, and iPad offer, and help them achieve their ambitions, while driving efficiency and productivity.”

“As the leader in digital transformation strategy, Deloitte is an ideal partner that brings a team of Apple-dedicated strategic advisors to help clients truly revolutionize how they work using iOS, iPhone, and iPad,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

"iPhone and iPad are transforming how people everywhere get work done. And through this partnership, we’re able to help even more businesses tap into the incredible capabilities that only the Apple ecosystem can deliver."

· EnterpriseNext from Deloitte Consulting will provide businesses with expertise spanning more than 20 industries, and offers customers:

· EnterpriseNext Value Maps for iOS to help them discover the highest impact possibilities for iPhone and iPad within their industries, align their mobile opportunities, and prioritize digital resources

· EnterpriseNext Workshops for iOS to quickly take ideas from prototype to custom-built iOS solutions

iOS architects, designers, and engineers—housed within Deloitte Digital Studios around the world—to help produce easily deployable, high-quality native apps that integrate seamlessly with existing business platforms including ERP, CRM, analytics, and HR.

For more information regarding the Apple and Deloitte partnership, please visit www.deloitte.com/apple or www.apple.com/ipad/business/.

Photo Caption: Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte Global

