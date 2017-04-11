You are hereHome
INTERNATIONAL. As we spend more and more time using technology, we must ensure we build and maintain a certain level of trust with our clients and within our project teams.
UAE. Share company's approach and expertise to comprehend firm's success behind profit generation in MENA region's Private Equity space.
UAE. Al Masah Capital report: Abu Dhabi and Dubai were the best performing markets in the region with an increase of 3.9% and 2.5% respectively.

UAE. To gauge the level of knowledge of VAT within the GCC, and to understand the preparations already underway, Deloitte conducted an Indirect Tax Client Survey.
UAE. Booz Allen Hamilton: Smart Grids can help lay the foundations for energy and cost-saving applications and renewable energy development in the MENA region.
UAE. Retailers need to get in shape to meet consumer demand for a fast fashion fix, according to new research from Kurt Salmon, part of Accenture Strategy. Speed and agility are the top priorities for every retailer competing in fast fashion.

