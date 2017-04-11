13th April, 2017, 04:05
Top News
|
Business News
|
Company News
|
News
Deloitte: 69% of GCC businesses concerned that they may not be prepared for VAT introduction in January 2018
Posted:
April 12, 2017
UAE. To gauge the level of knowledge of VAT within the GCC, and to understand the preparations already underway, Deloitte conducted an Indirect Tax Client Survey.
Deploying smart grids can help UAE economy diversify from oil & gas
Speed is this season's hottest fashion trend, according to research from Kurt Salmon
Dubai residential property: Interest rates, credit constraints & rent declines belie recent stability
There's still more to 'courting' clients than 'swiping right'!
INTERNATIONAL. As we spend more and more time using technology, we must ensure we build and maintain a certain level of trust with our clients and within our project teams.
Al Masah experts unravel PE business model to Imperial College London students
UAE. Share company's approach and expertise to comprehend firm's success behind profit generation in MENA region's Private Equity space.
Regional markets ended the first week of April with positive performances
UAE. Al Masah Capital report: Abu Dhabi and Dubai were the best performing markets in the region with an increase of 3.9% and 2.5% respectively.
Dubai Duty Free cashes in on 24x7 availability with Veeam
Paris Gallery Group announces five-year expansion plan
MENA's ultra-high net worth individuals set to continue growing region's fleet of superyachts, finds report
Speed is this season's hottest fashion trend, according to research from Kurt Salmon
PwC reaffirms the role of emerging markets in driving global economic growth
Middle East urged to embrace the Blue Bio-Economy
There's still more to 'courting' clients than 'swiping right'!
Speed is this season's hottest fashion trend, according to research from Kurt Salmon
With its GDP growing by over 10% per annum, Gibraltar becomes Rock solid for business
Deploying smart grids can help UAE economy diversify from oil & gas
AURAK signs MoU with OAIRO Alliance
Prestigious global gas & LNG conference concludes
BNC Network: Gulf transport project value crosses US$379 billion in Feb 2017
Tesla Launches in Jordan with Model S and Model X
Cisco to highlight the importance of digital transformation and security for Qatar's digital economy at QITCOM 2017
Visitors linger longer in UAE
Ushering in tomorrow's hotel today in the Middle East
BNC Network: Gulf transport project value crosses US$379 billion in Feb 2017
With its GDP growing by over 10% per annum, Gibraltar becomes Rock solid for business
Dubai residential property: Interest rates, credit constraints & rent declines belie recent stability
Bullish developers relishing Cityscape Abu Dhabi spotlight on residential projects
PwC, UNIDO and GMIS: Sustainable models can help global manufacturers unlock trillions in economic opportunities while being socially responsible
IIoT transformation: part of a US$1.7 trillion opportunity that will put CIOs to the test
Global print and package printing industry players look to MENA region for growth
Deloitte: 69% of GCC businesses concerned that they may not be prepared for VAT introduction in January 2018
Al Masah experts unravel PE business model to Imperial College London students
Byblos Bank launches first MasterCard World Business credit card in Lebanon
There's still more to 'courting' clients than 'swiping right'!
Deploying smart grids can help UAE economy diversify from oil & gas
McAfee Labs report highlights critical challenges to threat intelligent sharing
AURAK signs MoU with OAIRO Alliance
Deloitte/ UBT launch new employability program for Saudi university students
Supply-demand gap in MENA healthcare creates growth investment opportunities for private sector
Digitalisation and streaming entertainment continues to drive massive expension in region's media market
A stressful 2016 tempers optimism, according to annual Deloitte global survey of 8000 millennials
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
Deploying smart grids can help UAE economy diversify from oil & gas
DGCX sees brisk trading as Brexit and European election volatility intensifies
BNC Network: Gulf transport project value crosses US$379 billion in Feb 2017
The Maritime Standard Awards 2017 aims to set the bar higher still
Middle East and Indian subcontinent see strongest growth despite choppy seas in global container trade
Sharjah Seaports & Customs steps up efforts to expand Innovative e-services for supply chain industry
Deloitte: 69% of GCC businesses concerned that they may not be prepared for VAT introduction in January 2018
Deploying smart grids can help UAE economy diversify from oil & gas
Speed is this season's hottest fashion trend, according to research from Kurt Salmon
GCC banks' revenue growth rate dived to low single-digit and profits shrunk in 2016
Regional markets to remain in a sideways trading pattern for coming period
Manchester Business School offers a taste of business school with free Masterclasses for part-time MBA candidates across the GCC
Regional markets to remain in a sideways trading pattern for coming period
Al Masah Capital report: Technical trading expected to remain one of the main drivers for this week's activities
Regional markets expected to trade lower this week
Iran - 'the bright star with big tourism potential'
OPEC deal a big step towards market rebalancing, says Fitch
Professor Alon Ben-Meir discusses some of the raging events in the Middle East
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
Middle East to spend US$294bn on oil and gas spend on projects
Siemens appoints new CEO and CFO in Iraq
Tesla Launches in Jordan with Model S and Model X
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
Deloitte global report finds renewable energy charging forward
GCC banks should move quickly to adopt disruptive technologies
Middle East Heavy Oil Congress: Q&A with Badria Ali, Deputy CEO, Kuwait Oil Company
BNC Network: Gulf transport project value crosses US$379 billion in Feb 2017
Byblos Bank launches first MasterCard World Business credit card in Lebanon
Arab construction technology expert elected President of the American Concrete Institute
Demand for housing in Lebanon increases in Q4
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
Middle East to spend US$294bn on oil and gas spend on projects
PwC to support feasibility studies for redevelopment of Tripoli Airport, and advise on new specialised hospitals and solar energy
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
Mundipharma highlights the need to commit to innovating and developing pioneering cancer care medicine in the Middle East and Africa
Generation Z wants more action for a sustainable future, reveals global research
BNC Network: Gulf transport project value crosses US$379 billion in Feb 2017
GCC banks' revenue growth rate dived to low single-digit and profits shrunk in 2016
Regional markets to remain in a sideways trading pattern for coming period
BNC Network: Gulf transport project value crosses US$379 billion in Feb 2017
GCC banks' revenue growth rate dived to low single-digit and profits shrunk in 2016
Regional markets to remain in a sideways trading pattern for coming period
Deloitte/ UBT launch new employability program for Saudi university students
Badir, Amazon Global in partnership to support Emerging technology companies in Saudi Arabia
BNC Network: Gulf transport project value crosses US$379 billion in Feb 2017
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
The persecution of Christians in the Middle East
Professor Alon Ben-Meir discusses some of the raging events in the Middle East (Part Two)
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
ICFLIX expands digital footprint with Orange Tunisie
ICFLIX announces Tunisian comedy WOH!
Deloitte: 69% of GCC businesses concerned that they may not be prepared for VAT introduction in January 2018
There's still more to 'courting' clients than 'swiping right'!
Al Masah experts unravel PE business model to Imperial College London students
Is it possible to predict the future using virtual reality?
IHS: Risk premium expected to return to oil markets in 2017 as Middle East instability persists
ISIS escalates operations in response to territory loss
The Coca-Cola Company and National Beverage Company expand investment in Palestinian bussiness and communities
Professor Alon Ben-Meir discusses some of the raging events in the Middle East (Part Two)
The Israeli settlements: Self-entrapment of existential proportions
The average Arab citizen reads around 17 books and 35 hours per year
Middle East to spend US$294bn on oil and gas spend on projects
MENA markets expected to remain volatile in coming weeks
McAfee Labs report highlights critical challenges to threat intelligent sharing
When imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery
Telecom Leaders' Summit to be held on 30th April in Dubai
Byblos Bank launches first MasterCard World Business credit card in Lebanon
Deploying smart grids can help UAE economy diversify from oil & gas
Middle East Heavy Oil Congress: Q&A with Badria Ali, Deputy CEO, Kuwait Oil Company
Professor Alon Ben-Meir discusses some of the raging events in the Middle East (Part Two)
Professor Alon Ben-Meir discusses some of the raging events in the Middle East
Digital engineering brings MOTIONGATE Dubai to life
Deloitte: 69% of GCC businesses concerned that they may not be prepared for VAT introduction in January 2018
