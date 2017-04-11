MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS SECTORS

Deloitte: 69% of GCC businesses concerned that they may not be prepared for VAT introduction in January 2018 date:Posted: April 12, 2017 UAE. To gauge the level of knowledge of VAT within the GCC, and to understand the preparations already underway, Deloitte conducted an Indirect Tax Client Survey.

Deploying smart grids can help UAE economy diversify from oil & gas date:Posted: April 12, 2017 UAE. Booz Allen Hamilton: Smart Grids can help lay the foundations for energy and cost-saving applications and renewable energy development in the MENA region.

Speed is this season's hottest fashion trend, according to research from Kurt Salmon date:Posted: April 11, 2017 UAE. Retailers need to get in shape to meet consumer demand for a fast fashion fix, according to new research from Kurt Salmon, part of Accenture Strategy. Speed and agility are the top priorities for every retailer competing in fast fashion.