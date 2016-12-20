You are hereHome
Posted: December 30, 2016
UAE. Booz Allen Hamilton forecasts energy trends in 2017; In the oil and gas industry, as well as in electric power, major internal and external forces are driving change, requiring industry leaders to revisit strategies.
UAE. Egypt on a different trajectory with gains of 9.7%, followed by Qatar +2.0% and Bahrain +0.9%; Firmness in oil may act as a catalyst as we move into 2017.
UAE. The increase in mobile penetration and the massive growth of an unregulated app market in Android-based devices have enabled cybercriminals to introduce infected applications.
UAE. Dubai rents could fall by up to 4% according to the latest market outlook for 2017; Property prices to increase over next year; Investors continue to capitalise on bottoming market.

UAE. PwC Middle East releases report on the Middle East's shopping habits; Online retail, rise of millennial shoppers and social media are disrupting the face of Middle Eastern retail.
INTERNATIONAL. Fjord Trends 2017 takes a provocative look at the digital developments to watch in the year ahead, according to Fjord, design and innovation from Accenture Interactive.

UAE. In 2017, cybersecurity battles favour criminals even more as vulnerable Internet of Things (IoT) devices will continue to expand the possible platforms of attack.
INTERNATIONAL. This is part two of a recent conversation I had with students, faculty, and alumni at New York University, where I had the opportunity to answer some questions concerning the turmoil in the Middle East and America's role in the world.
